Two Crashed Boats Removed from East Beach Prior to the Next Storms

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The recent rain with a strong ocean swell and sent two boats up on the shores around East Beach in Santa Barbara.

One of them was crushed and removed by Marborg Industries as part of a contracted clean up project Thursday.

This prevents the vessel from getting tossed against the rocks and coming apart.

That could create a debris field and a maritime hazard in the ocean with pieces going down the coast.

The work was done at low tide to get the heavy equipment to the site below the cemetery.

There was still one other boat up on the sand near the same location this week.

It had been there a few days. Marborg was alerted and contacted for that job Friday afternoon about 3:30 p.m.

Sunday night, the waves will get rough again with at least two weather systems hitting our area.