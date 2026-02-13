Sustainability In Festivals Becoming a Trend in Santa Barbara County and Across the Nation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - In a city of more events than many other areas, sustainable events are a priority and that's being discussed at the three-day FestForum in Santa Barbara.

The festival covers all aspects of festival operations including booking talent, permits, insurance, marketing, branding, merchandise and environmental relationships with communties.

Santa Barbara is a leader in zero-waste or nearly zero-waste events.

The California Avocado Festival for several years has had on site trash sorting and waste separation including leftover food.

It is said to the be largest zero-waste free festival in California with an estimated 100,000 visitors over three days.

The area is also known as the birthplace of Earth Day which has been the guiding force for many policy and creative ideas for clean communities.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)