Edison Uses a Helicopter to Deliver Power Poles in a Foothill Santa Barbara Neighborhood

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. (KEYT) - A hovering helicopter in the Santa Barbara foothills was part of an Edison improvement project Friday.

For most of the day, the chopper was flying in and out to an area above the Santa Barbara Eastside along the Riviera.

Five new power poles were brought in.

It was a very precise project that required some residents to evacuate, and others were without power all day.

Nearby vehicles were stopped on Alameda Padre Serra (APS) along the lower Riviera until there was an all - clear sign given and the helicopter was gone.

Edison also had ground crews to complete the installation.

This work improves the reliability of the power grid in the area.