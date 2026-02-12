Marriage Licenses & Weddings at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Reach Record Level

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Love is in the air around the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, not just for Valentine's Day, but throughout the year.

The Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder's Office says the request for marriage licenses continues to grow.

In 2025, the office issued 5,000 licenses and weddings are also up over 2024.

Some of them are a simple ceremony with vows restated in a designated area. Some are larger in a reserved area with chairs and a special use of the Sunken Gardens.

Wedding ceremonies performed by Clerk-Recorder staff take place either directly outside the Hall of Records, overlooking the Sunken Gardens; or at an indoor balcony overlooking the Hall of Records lobby (Express wedding services are performed at the public counter).

The courthouse is a public space and more than one wedding may be taking place at the same time.

The Hall of Records has specific rules:

Guest count is limited to fifteen (15) people including children and photographers, due to County Parks regulations. The indoor space is limited to ten (10) guests.

Please arrive promptly at your scheduled time. Late arrivals may result in cancellation.

Throwing petals, rice, confetti, or birdseed is considered littering and is strictly prohibited.

Photography is welcomed, but please be considerate of other ceremonies taking place.

Public restrooms are available in the Courthouse and the County Administration building.

Guests will be asked to wait outside while the couple completes their paperwork inside the office.

