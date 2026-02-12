Skip to Content
Marriage Licenses & Weddings at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Reach Record Level

The Santa Barbara County Courthouse had a record number of weddings and marriage licenses in 2025.
By
today at 11:18 am
Published 11:16 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Love is in the air around the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, not just for Valentine's Day, but throughout the year.

The Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder's Office says the request for marriage licenses continues to grow. 

 In 2025, the office issued 5,000 licenses and weddings are also up over 2024.

Some of them are a simple ceremony with vows restated in a designated area. Some are larger in a reserved area with chairs and a special use of the Sunken Gardens.

Wedding ceremonies performed by Clerk-Recorder staff take place either directly outside the Hall of Records, overlooking the Sunken Gardens; or at an indoor balcony overlooking the Hall of Records lobby (Express wedding services are performed at the public counter).

The courthouse is a public space and more than one wedding may be taking place at the same time.

The Hall of Records has specific rules:

  • Guest count is limited to fifteen (15) people including children and photographers, due to County Parks regulations. The indoor space is limited to ten (10) guests.
  • Please arrive promptly at your scheduled time. Late arrivals may result in cancellation.
  • Throwing petals, rice, confetti, or birdseed is considered littering and is strictly prohibited.
  • Photography is welcomed, but please be considerate of other ceremonies taking place.
  • Public restrooms are available in the Courthouse and the County Administration building.
  • Guests will be asked to wait outside while the couple completes their paperwork inside the office.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

