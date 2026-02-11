Bands Can Now Apply to Perform at Concerts in the Park

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - If you have a band that wants to be part of a Santa Barbara Summertime tradition, it's now time to apply

The annual Concerts in the Park music series will take place each Thursday during July at Chase Palm Park on the Santa Barbara waterfront.

The City Parks and Recreation Department how has an online application for bands that are interested in performing.

It's a family friendly event with a cross section of music from Blues to Rock 'n Roll.

Bands will need a 90-minute show and be able to entertain a crowd of about 2000 people each week.

The deadline to apply is March 4th.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara City Parks and Recreation