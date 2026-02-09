Grants Available to Bring Events to Downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - If you have a new event you would like to bring to downtown Santa Barbara, there's some grant money available that could help you.



The Santa Barbara Downtown Improvement Association is looking for proposals that could bring more people into downtown and activate the area.

The grants range from $250 to $1,000s. They are available for individuals, organizations and businesses.

Executive Director Robin Elander says if your idea is chosen they will collaborate on the permit process and getting the word out.



"It's a very short small proposal. Just a one page. What you are trying to do, generally where you would like to do it, what time you want to do it. Then we will talk it through," said Elander.



Some of the ideas could include music, dance, art, wellness, and family friendly activities.

The submission deadline is February 9th.

