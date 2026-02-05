More survivors emerge in investigation into nursing assistant Kayode ‘Kay’ Ogunba accused of sexually assaulting patients at area care facility

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – Sheriff's detectives have received more information including multiple calls from additional survivors after releasing information about Kayode 'Kay' Ogunba who is under investigation for sexually assaulting patients at a care facility in Goleta where he worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

In November of last year, Sheriff's detectives received evidence from a care home on South Patterson Road in Goleta that two patients there had been sexually assaulted by a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) identified as Ogunba.

Since then, detectives have confirmed that Ogunba worked as a CNA in Pawnee County, Kansas and Glendora, California in addition to his work history released last month in Washington and Texas over the past seven years detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, detectives have also received multiple calls from new survivors and the law enforcement agency noted that it commends the bravery required to come forward in this case.

Ogunba was arrested in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 20, 2026, and he remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail with bail set at $100,000.

He is facing multiple felony charges including sexual penetration, lewd or lascivious acts by a caretaker against a dependent person involving force, and elder abuse as well as a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery of a dependent adult detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe more survivors may still come forward and anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Arnoldi at 805-681-4150 or you can submit information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting here.

Advocates for survivors are available through the Victim-Witness Assistance Program at 805-568-2400 and additional confidential support can be found with local non-profit Standing Together to End Sexual Assault through its 24-hour hotline at 805-564-3696.