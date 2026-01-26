Kayode ‘Kay’ Agbolade Ogunba arrested for alleged sexual abuse of two Goleta patients

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – Kayode Agbolade Ogunba of Los Angeles County has been arrested for the alleged sexual abuse of at least two patients at an elderly care center late last year in Goleta.

During an investigation into the allegations, detectives learned that Ogunba had been previously accused of similar crimes in the Los Angeles area and detectives believe he may have worked as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) in other states, including Washington and Texas, in the past seven years detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe there may be more survivors and that Ogunba may have used the name 'Kay' in professional or personal settings shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Detective Arnoldi at 805-681-4150 or you can submit your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting here.

Advocates for survivors are available through the Victim-Witness Assistance Program at 805-568-2400 and additional confidential support can be found with local non-profit Standing Together to End Sexual Assault through its 24-hour hotline at 805-564-3696.

On Nov. 3, 2025, a care home on South Patterson Avenue reported that two patients had been sexually abused by Kayode Agbolade Ogunba who was working at the center as a CNA stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release Monday.

On Jan. 20, 2026, Ogunba was arrested on a Santa Barbara County arrest warrant in the Los Angeles area and he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on multiple felonies including sexual penetration, lewd or lascivious acts by a caretaker against a dependent person involving force, elder abuse, and a misdemeanor count of sexual battery of a dependent adult shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

He is currently being held on a $100,000 bail added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.