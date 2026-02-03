A Welcomed Economic Boost Comes with the 2026 Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A February infusion of thousands of people each day in the downtown Santa Barbara area is expected to be a big boost for the economy during the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

It takes place starting Wednesday, February 4 and continue until Saturday, February 14. That takes in both two other big events, Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine's Day.

The new McHurley Film Center with 900 seats and five screens is expected to be full daily and have a rotation of film lovers who are coming for the movies, and to see what else is happening in downtown Santa Barbara.

That will include stopping in restaurants, retail stores and popping in to art galleries and museums.

It will create a vibrancy any city would love to see.

For those in the area of the Film Center, it comes at a time when the downtown economy is looking for some new energy.

For the businesses up by the Arlington Theatre, it is an annual boost with the 2000 guests that can fill the classic movie venue for the festivals tributes that will have some of the top stars in Hollywood on stage.

The Arlington will also have daily free films, some that will be well attended because they are Oscar nominees.

The downtown corridor is also beautified with newly hung film festival flags.

