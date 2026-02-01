Vacant Storefronts Get an Artistic Beautification in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Vacant storefronts in downtown Santa Barbara are going to look a little more beautiful, until new tenants come in.

The new plan is already adding a fresh look in many areas.

It's a collaboration between the Santa Barbara Downtown Business Improvement District, the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative and the Department of Arts and Culture.

The art will disguise empty locations that can have a negative look to the historic image in the downtown area.

Santa Barbara Downtown Improvement District Executive Director Robin Elander said, "This is really an opportunity for us to show the sense of pride visibly our organization has for downtown but the sense of pride our community already has for downtown but to showcase that in an artistic way."

Already one of the businesses on State Street near Haley Street is covered up with a floral design along with one on State St. at Victoria where Starbucks closed.

Several more are going up in the next week.

The work was created by local artists who submitted their designs and are named on the images.

The winners were given a $250 dollar honorarium.