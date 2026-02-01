Five Newly Remodeled Theatres Open for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The newest theatres on the south coast will open this week, just in time for the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF).

The five-screen McHurly film center has been going through a renovation project for several months, in time to be ready for thousands of film lovers coming in for the festival.

Finishing touches took place this weekend, mainly to the entrance way, following extensive work to each theatre.

That included new seats, sound systems, screens, sound proofing carpeting.

There are also new bathrooms. The lobby entrance has an ADA approved entrance for the mobility challenged.

The theatres are not in a new building. They are located downtown on the 900 block of State Street near Canon Perdido street as part of a city parking garage structure. Formerly the site was the Fiesta Five theatre.

The first movies will be showing on all screens with a state-of-the-art projection and audio.

SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling said it is an impressive turnaround. "Absolutely. I have been seeing all the progress and I am 'wowed' every time I walk in. I think it will exceed people's expectations. It is a beautiful, beautiful place. "

The theatre project will cost $21-million dollars, and the final fundraising is still underway from community donors.

900 seats will be available for the festival at the film center, along with the 300 seats up at the Riviera theatre.

The tributes will bring in honored stars including Adam Sandler, Kate Hudson and Leonardo DiCaprio plus many of the newest actors in Hollywood. They will be in the 2000-seat Arlington Theatre, as usual.