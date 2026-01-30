Isla Vista Hiring a Parking Manager to Solve Vehicle Issues  in the Tight Community

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) - The effort to put the brakes on parking problems in Isla Vista is going into high gear with the hiring of a Parking Manager.

The Isla Vista Community Services District has posted the position and is taking applications.

The district says the goal is to reduce illegal parking, promote sustainability through alternative options, and enhance the livability and safety of Isla Vista.

The program will involve outreach, education, enforcement and collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

There will also be a stepped up effort to write citations to vehicles that are illegally parked.

This includes vehicles in the red zones, by fire hydrants, across alley openings, around street corners and blocking ADA access points.

The offenses are very common in IV and it causes safety problems throughout the very tight and highly populated community.

The deadline to apply is February 6th.

For more information go to : IVCSD.