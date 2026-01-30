Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Isla Vista Hiring a Parking Manager to Solve Vehicle Issues  in the Tight Community

A new parking manager is being sought in Isla Vista.
John Palminteri
A new parking manager is being sought in Isla Vista.
By
today at 10:49 am
Published 11:13 am

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (KEYT) -  The effort to put the brakes on parking problems in Isla Vista is going into high gear with the hiring of a Parking Manager.

The Isla Vista Community Services District has posted the position and is taking applications.

The district says the goal is to reduce illegal parking, promote sustainability through alternative options, and enhance the livability and safety of Isla Vista. 

The program will involve outreach, education, enforcement and collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

There will also be a stepped up effort to write citations to vehicles that are illegally parked.

This includes vehicles in the red zones, by fire hydrants, across alley openings, around street corners and blocking ADA access points.

The offenses are very common in IV and it causes safety problems throughout the very tight and highly populated community.

The deadline to apply is February 6th.

For more information go to : IVCSD.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.