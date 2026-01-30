Day of Action Leads to Closures in Many Areas of the 805

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Many businesses have not opened their doors today in a national day of action.

Across the country, people have been encouraged to avoid shopping, school and work in solidarity with those opposing ICE enforcement, mainly stemming from the incidents in Minnesota.

Throughout the Tri-counties, you may have seen the lights out at numerous businesses in a message of solidarity with the workers and the owners.

Many put signs up on the door showing their support.

Some wrote more, including personal stories that connected them to their decision to shut down.

On the South Coast, we found closures at several sites including Pascucci, Los Agaves, Los Arroyos and Rudy's.