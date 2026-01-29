Experts Talk Plans to Energize Retail in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Ongoing concerns about a sluggish pace for the retail future in Santa Barbara could get some inspiration with thoughts from experts gathering in a special session.

City Councilmembers will join in with planners and three speakers who will talk about what will reenergize the sales that have fallen off in recent years.

The panel will be: Rachel Michelin from the California Retailers Association, Rick Lemmo with Caruso Properties and Mark from the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

The retail symposium is at 11 a.m. in the Faulkner Gallery.

Comments and questions from the public will be included.

