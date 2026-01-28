Tourism Leaders Share Plans to Boost Visitors in 2026

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The annual tourism summit in Santa Barbara is expected to reveal the playbook for 2026 to boost the visitor count.

It is put on by Visit Santa Barbara at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

The afternoon event brings together statewide and national leaders on tourism.

There will be panel of business leaders who will discuss hospitality trends. The event is expected to reveal ads and other outreach showcasing the Santa Barbara area tourism images.

2025 was a very busy year again at the Santa Barbara Airport with more than a million passengers coming and going.

The Pacific Surfliner with Amtrak is also increasing its train schedule in the region.

The area is known for business conventions annually along with numerous festivals during the year.

It is also an internationally known wine and culinary region that has been featured in many publications and TV travel shows.

