Two Side by Side Buildings have been Sold in Downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - In a joint deal, two neighboring addresses have been sold in downtown Santa Barbara.

The adjacent properties at 530 Chapala Street and 25 West Cota Street sold to an investor with the Hayes Commercial Group, representing the seller.

The two buildings went for $11.5 million dollars. Those involved in the deal have not been disclosed.

Formerly occupied by Honey Sciences the two buildings anchor the prominent corner location from Fig Street down Cota and wrap around to Chapala St.

One building has had upgrades but retained a facade that dates back to the early 1900's.

Another building has a Spanish style upgrade but was formerly a tire and automotive shop.