Progress Made in ADA Ramp Project at Old Mission Santa Barbara

Published 11:46 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif (KEYT) - Construction workers are busy putting in an access ramp that is ADA compliant (Americans with Disabilities Act) for people with physical challenges who are visiting the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

Crews are preparing the entrance area while working to preserve the Mission’s historic look and can be seen chiseling away each day at sandstone blocks. It is the same material used to create the church's facade and was sourced from the same quarry.

Mission officials say services and tours are continuing during construction.

The ramp project began in early October of 2025 and is expected to finish by summer of 2026.

Beth Farnsworth

