Original Quarry Stones to Be Used in Major Ramp Project at Old Mission Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - After many years of people struggling to climb the steep stone stairs —or navigating a long detour through the side doors — the Mission Church is moving forward with a historic accessibility upgrade.

In a rare and exclusive development, stones from the same quarry that supplied the original Mission façade will be used to build a new ADA-compliant ramp. Video of the newly sourced stones, which will soon become part of the structure, is available only in this story.

“It’s not just about function,” said Father Dan Lackie, OFM, Pastor of St. Barbara Parish. “It’s about honoring the beauty and history of the Mission while making it welcoming to all.”

The project is estimated to cost just over one million dollars. To date, approximately $760,000 has been raised through individual donations. St. Barbara Parish has pledged $150,000 from its reserve fund as a matching grant to encourage community support.

“This is a vital improvement for parishioners and visitors,” said Maria Cabrera, a Mission docent, parishioner, and former Fiesta Presidente. “It allows everyone to share in the life of the Mission.”

Architect Fred Sweeney is leading the design to ensure the ramp blends seamlessly with the historic architecture.

The Old Mission, a Santa Barbara landmark and hub for community events, is asking for continued donations to help finish the project. Contributions can be made at SantaBarbaraMission.org.

