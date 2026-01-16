Urgent Decisions Carefully Planned to Save the Santa Barbara Harbor Entrance From Clogging with Sand

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The dredging schedule, normally done twice a year to clear the Santa Barbara harbor entrance of sand, is no longer a budget guarantee.

This year it is the worst in many years.

It is usually part of the Presidential budget for the Army Corps of Engineers. Last year funding was removed from several harbors including Santa Barbara. The Waterfront Department usually gets about $4 million a year.

January 28th of 2025 was the last time dredging took place. The two dredging operations a year plan is now down to one – and possibly after February, none.

"It is starting to pinch the channel," said Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire.

It covers the area technically called the "Federal Channel." This is between Stearn's Wharf and the breakwater wall structure.

"We have no confirmed funding," said Wiltshire when looking at this year's funding.

"We are 'shakin' all the trees,'" said Wiltshire about his search for funding.

The last pot of money will be used "sometime in February to dredge." The need can change at any moment, especially during storms. "Hopefully that gets us through the summer and through to next fall, but nature is nature."

His advice to mariners is to stay in the center. It is getting a little tighter and a little shallower.

"Three years of sediment can move into that harbor in 48 hours as the harbor has seen in recent years creating an emergency for boat owners," he said.

The harbor has a vibrant economy and commercial fishing boats are active weekly. They also sell their catch on Saturday mornings right on the city pier along with sending fish to local restaurants and around the world.

If there is a storm after the next dredging, and the entrance closes down because of sand buildup, an emergency request will be declared.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)