Santa Barbara County Looks at Ways to Benefit from 2028 Olympics

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - Even though there are no athletic events scheduled in Santa Barbara County, there may be many benefits from the 2028 Olympics.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors set a list of goals ahead and one was looking at the Olympic benefits in the form of travel, tourism, and the history of the Olympics in Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara Supervisors Chairman Bob Nelson said, "it is an opportunity for us as a community to celebrate past Olympians and current Olympians and to have community events and celebrate national pride and a generational event so close to home."

The are many Olympic medal winners from Santa Barbara County over the years.

When the 1984 Olympics were held in Los Angeles, UC Santa Barbara had an Olympic Village.

