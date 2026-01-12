Honors Awarded & New Goals Set for Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The new year comes with fresh energy and goals from the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club. The club ended 2025 with a few special honors.

The group has several areas of focus including collaboration, mentorships, community outreach and help with non-profits.

Recently at its annual gala at the MOXI, the non-profit of the year award of $5,000 was given to Mission Scholars, which assists young people on their opportunities in higher education, financial aid expertise, college mentorship, and career development training primarily to underrepresented students in South Santa Barbara County.

The funding will be going right to work.

Katie Kinsella with Mission Scholars received the honor and said "93 percent of our students are enrolled in a four-year college and over 95 percent of their cost of attendance is covered by scholarships." She says that puts them in position for a successful life ahead.

"The best part is they're returning to the community that raised them to launch meaningful careers to sustain them so they're becoming Santa Barbara's future work force."

Another honoree was the Young Professional of the Year Garret Gustason.

He is the Chief Operating Officer and family partner of Furniture Gallery by Mattress Mike at the La Cumbre Plaza.

We found him talking about his work with the community and customers on this display floor surrounded by hundreds of beds, lamps, couches, and some home theatre concepts.

Gustason said, "I have been able to expand my family business between me and my father we have been here for 30 years now going from a small location to a large location here at the Sears building."

He says the move to a much larger location was challenging, but the future is bright.

And with this experience comes mentoring for other young professionals in their careers.

"There's always someone asking questions someone who wants to partner up for certain reasons or find out how we have grown so much."

In receiving the high honor he was credited for success and his future potential..

Santa Barbara Young Professionals President Lauren Dulcich said, "he's taken over a thriving business and built it to the next level, and he not only has the connections, but the leadership to thrive in Santa Barbara as a young professional."

The Santa Barbara Young Professionals meet monthly, and that includes hearing a presentation from non-profit groups each time, networking, and scheduling community outreach projects.

