Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

County Seeking Storm Damage Reports for Funding Assistance

Disaster information is sought for funding help.
John Palminteri
Disaster information is sought for funding help.
By
New
Published 1:19 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - If your home or business sustained damage as a result of December or January storms information is being sought.

The County of Santa Barbara is collecting damage reports that will assist public safety officials in understanding the extent of local impacts and advocate on behalf of the community for state and federal assistance.

Many locations are known but some have gone unreported or damage was discovered after the event.

This can include downed trees into buildings, broken water pipes and other utilities, damaged roadways including bike lanes and hillside stabilizations.

A special form can be filled out here: Disaster Damage Report

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.