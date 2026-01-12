County Seeking Storm Damage Reports for Funding Assistance

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - If your home or business sustained damage as a result of December or January storms information is being sought.

The County of Santa Barbara is collecting damage reports that will assist public safety officials in understanding the extent of local impacts and advocate on behalf of the community for state and federal assistance.

Many locations are known but some have gone unreported or damage was discovered after the event.

This can include downed trees into buildings, broken water pipes and other utilities, damaged roadways including bike lanes and hillside stabilizations.

A special form can be filled out here: Disaster Damage Report

