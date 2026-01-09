Montecito Debris Flow Anniversary Brings Back Thoughts of Impacts and Comebacks

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) - Eight years after the deadly Montecito debris flow residents are remembering that shocking morning but also the community's ability to come back.

23 lives were lost in the tragedy.

Many others were injured by the violence of the cascading waters full of boulders, tree and, everything else that had broken away from the nearby foothills to the ocean.

The debris flow was preceded by the Thomas Fire which wiped out vegetation on the hills for miles.

Then, the pounding and intense rains produced erosion that send destruction down several creeks.

Residents in the area recall either being caught up in the tragedy or knowing someone who died.

As part of a ceremonial remembrance, candles will be brought out, one for each victim, and their names will be read and a bell will be rung.

A searchlight will illuminated the sky with a blue beam in their remembrance.

The Raise our Light ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. at Montecito Union School. It is open to the public.

It will also be streaming on KEYT.com.