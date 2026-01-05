Volunteers Sought for Annual Santa Barbara Rose Pruning 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - One of the most visited and photographed areas of Santa Barbara is getting the annual special care that makes it a favorite spot in the city.

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host its Annual Rose Pruning Day on January 10 starting at 9 a.m. at the Mission Historical Park.

It's a tradition each January.

Volunteers are invited out to learn about rose pruning from experts including Santa Barbara Rose Society member and resident rosarian Dan Bifano, in the famous A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden.

The department needs 150 volunteers to complete the project.

There are more than 1,500 rose bushes in the park.

After this work, mulching and feeding will take place next month.

Volunteers are welcome to drop in at any time during the three-hour event.

The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department says: Volunteers are asked to bring their own gloves and tools, including hand pruners, loppers, and small handsaws, but a limited supply will be available. Parks and Recreation staff will be onsite to help sharpen and sanitize tools before pruning begins. Sturdy clothes, including long sleeves and pants, and sun protection are recommended.