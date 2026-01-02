Coast Village Road Sign Wiped Out in New Year’s Day Crash

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - One of the the first repair orders for Santa Barbara's Coast Village Road to start the year will be a repaired sign.

The wooden sign that welcomes the public to the popular street near Montecito was damaged in a car crash on New Year's Day.

It's the oldest of the two signs welcoming people to the area coming from west to east. Half the sign is still up and twisted. The bottom half is broken off and on the ground.