Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Coast Village Road Sign Wiped Out in New Year’s Day Crash

The sign on the western end of Coast Village Road has been destroyed in a New Year's Day crash.
John Palminteri
The sign on the western end of Coast Village Road has been destroyed in a New Year's Day crash.
By
Published 5:14 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - One of the the first repair orders for Santa Barbara's Coast Village Road to start the year will be a repaired sign.

The wooden sign that welcomes the public to the popular street near Montecito was damaged in a car crash on New Year's Day.

It's the oldest of the two signs welcoming people to the area coming from west to east. Half the sign is still up and twisted. The bottom half is broken off and on the ground.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.