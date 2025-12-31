Rain or Shine – Wet New Year’s Eve Party Plans Go On

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A winter storm is not going to drown out New Year's Even plans on the Central Coast, but there may be some adjustments.

Several locations have put in weeks of planning, creative sessions, special orders for food, drinks and decorations and the shows will go on.

That includes live music, DJ sets and festivities at both 9 p.m. for the East Coast-style celebrations in California and midnight for the West Coast celebrations in real time.

At the Harbor Restaurant on Stearns Wharf they are planning a multi-tiered evening with different pricing for those who want to enjoy dinner and the full celebration and those who want to just come together for beverages and the grand finale.

There, they plan to have a special "ball drop" to be a smaller scale version of what is famous in Times Square in New York.

Activities will be inside and out on the seating area with sweeping views of the harbor and waterfront.

Harbor Restaurant Owner John Thyne said, "The Harbor restaurant is one of the most iconic places in Santa Barbara. We've had people coming through these doors since 1941, for special occasions. So tonight should be no different. "

"We've hired Spark Creative to build a big rig and a big ball filled with lights, and it's gonna come down at midnight, and everybody will do the countdown and welcome 2026."

There are different pricing options for those who want dinner and the ball drop or just the upstairs festivities and the front row look at the ball. "Yeah, we have lots of options. We have a seven course dinner that we're serving. Or you can just show up at 9 p.m.. pay $50. and come in for the big party with the deejay." Also hats, horns and noise makers.

Forecasters have advised those who are out to be ready for a steady rain all evening, in the overnight and through tomorrow afternoon.

The Santa Barbara Public Market is planning "Ball Drop" festivities and a Trivia Night game session. Everything will be indoors. They will focus on a 9 p.m. event in line with the East Coast showing of Times Square and the ball drop there. "We'll have the ball drop on the big (100-inch) TV. Just something early for people who don't necessarily want to stay out in the rain till midnight," said Manager Natalie Ramos. "We just feel so grateful that they're happy to come with their friends or family, their kids, their dogs."

She said the restaurants plan to be open and that will offer a variety of choices.

"We just want this to be the place where everyone is invited," said Ramos.

For those looking to laugh the year away, two shows may help you chuckle the year away.

Luis Moro is hosting a Comedy Speakeasy event at 409 State Street featuring Craig Shoemaker, who has many TV appearances with his humor.

The SB Comedy Hideaway hosts Andrey Belikov and Maximilian Robert Lockwood have booked the New Vic Theatre for two shows featuring Darren Carter "the Party Starter" as part of a lineup of five comedians in the 300 seat theatre.

Several downtown locations will be celebrating with various events, including a balloon drop at the Red Piano piano bar and nearby on State Street with a live band, Tequila Mockingbird, at M-Special brewing with no cover charge.

The Santa Barbara Symphony has an annual show that is expected to draw a full house at the Granada Theatre. This year the music will be Broadway and Hollywood themes. It begins at 8:30 p.m.

SOHO has the Doublewide Kings with a Psychedelic Bash that comes with dinner at 7:45 p.m. or just the show at 9 p.m.

The Palace Restaurant went with its popular Cajun-Mardi Gras theme and featured a duo of Michael Gutin on the accordion and Barry Birmingham on the drums with sing-a-long songs. Customers can also join in with some hand instruments and play the washboard.