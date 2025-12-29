New Landscaping May Just be Part of Downtown Santa Barbara’s Master Plan

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – There's a new look to one of the blocks in downtown Santa Barbara, and it has nothing to do with a retail or food space.

The old bushy landscaping is gone and in its place, a new, more simple look.

There are now about 200 native plants that have gone into the ground in a collaboration between the Santa Barbara Botanic Gardens, the non-profit group Friends of State Street, and the city.

The organizations are working with the new downtown Santa Barbara Business Improvement District.

The plantings took place earlier this month between Anapamu Street and Victoria street.

It is a pilot project to show the public ways landscaping can be integrated into the master plan to improve the overall appearance of the street and specific settings around restaurants and gathering places.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s Impact and Advocacy Program says the plantings include: Orange Monkeyflower, Seaside Daisy, Douglas Iris, and Santa Ana Coral Bells.

With them, signs went up explaining the project and a QR code. With that you can use your phone to get a survey about the project (or click here).

Information from this trial may be used in the city's master plan in the core of downtown.

