The Unity Shoppe is Closed for Over a Week and it is Also Getting Fumigated.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Unity shoppe is closed until January after one of its all time biggest fundraisers, and it's also getting freshened up.

The building on Sola Street in Santa Barbara, which serves thousands of people, normally closes following Christmas for a break.

It was in need of fumigation and now was the time.

All of the food inside has been moved into a nearby storage and refrigeration area.

A lot of it was purchased in bulk, and it will be ready to go when the shoppe is restocked and open again on January 5th.

Recently at our annual unity telethon, the community's generosity raised $700 thousand dollars for Unity and its programs to help those in need in Santa Barbara County.