Mounds of Debris to Clean Up After Days of Stormy Weather

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Workers throughout the Central Coast have blowers, brooms, rakes and shovels in motion to clean up the tons of debris that has come down from the aggressive storms over the last several days.

Unlike some past large scale storms, mudslides are not dominating the work.

On the Santa Barbara waterfront there are piles of palm fronds that were stacked up in multiple locations by crews.

Some picked them up by hand, a very tedious and painstaking task.

Others used heavy equipment to scoop up what was strewn across Cabrillo Boulevard and Chase Palm Park.

At least two miles of the area has been affected.

A large tree on the Santa Barbara City College property has come down the side of the hill near the Montecito St.- Cliff Drive entrance. It has covered the sidewalk and one lane of traffic. Orange cones are in place to alert drivers. This will take an extensive cutting operation to remove the tree.

Another tree was down in Isla Vista tipping towards a multi-unit property on Trigo.

Wednesday, a vehicle was damaged by a palm tree that leaned over on it along Junipero Plaza during a driving rain.

In many areas, including on Highway 101, drains that were plugged by mud and debris are being cleared out.

In some areas along the Rincon, that led to lane closures due to flooding.

Workers were using both hand tools and heavy equipment to open the drains and release the ponding water.