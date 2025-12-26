Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Mounds of Debris to Clean Up After Days of Stormy Weather

After water drains off of flooded streets on the Central Coast there will still be hours of cleanup where mud and debris is left behind on the ground and in the clogged pipes.
KEYT News
After water drains off of flooded streets on the Central Coast there will still be hours of cleanup where mud and debris is left behind on the ground and in the clogged pipes.
By
New
today at 12:39 pm
Published 12:41 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -  Workers throughout the Central Coast have blowers, brooms, rakes and shovels in motion to clean up the tons of debris that has come down from the aggressive storms over the last several days.

Unlike some past large scale storms, mudslides are not dominating the work.

On the Santa Barbara waterfront there are piles of palm fronds that were stacked up in multiple locations by crews.   

Some picked them up by hand, a very tedious and painstaking task. 

Others used heavy equipment to scoop up what was strewn across Cabrillo Boulevard and Chase Palm Park.

At least two miles of the area has been affected.

A large tree on the Santa Barbara City College property has come down the side of the hill near the Montecito St.- Cliff Drive entrance. It has covered the sidewalk and one lane of traffic. Orange cones are in place to alert drivers. This will take an extensive cutting operation to remove the tree.

Another tree was down in Isla Vista tipping towards a multi-unit property on Trigo.

Wednesday, a vehicle was damaged by a palm tree that leaned over on it along Junipero Plaza during a driving rain.

In many areas, including on Highway 101, drains that were plugged by mud and debris are being cleared out. 

In some areas along the Rincon, that led to lane closures due to flooding.   

Workers were using both hand tools and heavy equipment to open the drains and release the ponding water.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.