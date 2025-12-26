Big Shopping Day Underway for Gift Card Holders on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The popular, safe and sure gift for someone for the holidays can be a gift card if you know their likes, but whether the recipient uses the card is another story.

Many shoppers on the Central Coast are out today with their gift cards that came with the Christmas and other holiday-related celebrations.

With stores generally offering discounts for after-Christmas sales, those gift cards can be a big savings for the user even if they have to add a few dollars of their own.

For stores, it will mean more foot traffic and maybe more sales to close out the year.

On average, the gift cards given were about $50 dollars according to analysts who also say 43 percent of the cards are never used.

Scams can also ruin the mood.

Make sure your gift card is legitimate and not tampered with especially around the area of the activation numbers.

With that, excited shoppers will be on the move this week.