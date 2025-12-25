Volunteers Continue to Help for the Holidays in the Rain With Food and Tarps

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Volunteers who are lending a helping hand and some food to those in need are finding time to help others despite the rain and their personal schedules.

Monday the non-profit Adam's Angels prepared about 200 special necessity bags in a human conveyor system.

Each bag has several items including water, nutrition bars, and food snack packs.

The group puts these together every week.

Then they are sent out with volunteers to pass out the bags to those on the street who need a boost if they can't get to a shelter or a food distribution.

Adam McKaig is the founder and he was flanked by a fast moving team that can pack plastic tubs with the to-go bags in about 20 minutes.

"Our volunteers have been so loyal regardless of holidays, regardless of rain. Come rain or shine they help our underserved," he said.

Wednesday evening at Pershing Park, the volunteers have a dinner for those in need.

It's a weekly part of the outreach.

They also gave out tarps and other wet weather protection to help out with the foul conditions.