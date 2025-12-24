Animals Get the Christmas Season Off at the Santa Barbara Old Mission Due to Weather

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - There's been some changes for Christmas week at the Old Mission in Santa Barbara.

The live animals for the creche at the mission this year will not be brought out.

It is usually a couple of donkeys and some sheep, which makes it popular with visitors and parishioners.

The mission staff says this year, there is a safety concern for the volunteers who watch over the site during the holidays.

This comes as the area is dealing with a series of rain storms and strong winds.

The 4:00 p.m. Christmas eve outdoor mass was also moved into the church due to the weather.