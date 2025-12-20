Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Waterfront Parking Passes Offer Savings for 2026

Published 11:14 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The 2026 annual waterfront permits are now on sale in Santa Barbara.

The artwork features a Great White Shark chosen by the public through a social media survey.

The sea lion was favored by 20 percent of those responding and the shark was 22 percent making it the majority.

The permits are valid from the day of purchase. Those who have purchased the passes this month have had an added savings for the coming year. In some cases 13 months.

The cost is $145.00 each.

They are available on line or in person at the Waterfront Department office in the harbor.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri

