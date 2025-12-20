Kids Day Offers Children a Free Eye Exam and Free Glasses

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Parents will be able to give the gift of sight for the holidays in Santa Barbara.

This Sunday for the 31st year, the Santa Barbara Eyeglass Factory is hosting its Kids Day.

All children 18 and under with their parent or guardian will be able to get a free eye exam along with a free pair of glasses.

The store has stocked up on special frames and styles the children will be able to choose from.

They include some of the trendy and fashionable looks the kids like.

For the owners this is a commitment to make sure all kids can see well for school, home and leisure activities.

Gregg Feldman is the The Eyeglass Factory President and gives credit to his dad Rick who started the program more than three decades ago.

He enjoys describing the reaction from children when they get their glasses. "The ones that get the most satisfaction when they put on glasses and they literally don't know what they have been missing and they needed glasses. Their face brightens up and they see the difference literally. "

He says they have enjoyed their relationship with the customers and neighbors where they have stores. "We love to give back and give the kids what they really need."

The kids day will take place only at the Eyeglass Factory store on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara.

.It will take place from 9 a.m. To 2 p.m. Extra staff will be on hand to process all the orders for the children.

Parents can also check out the many choices of glasses for themselves, but this holiday special is just for the kids.