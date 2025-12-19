Rain Forecast Adds to the Travel, Shopping, and Logistical Rush for the Holidays

SANTA BARARA, Calif. (KEYT) - There is a rush for some people to step up their holiday shopping, travel and even cooking plans with an incoming wave of solid rain barreling down on the Central Coast.

Today is expected to be the one of the busiest air travel days between now and January 4, 2026 when the holiday season begins wrapping up.

More than 122 million people are expected to drive or take a flight, according to AAA -- a new record.

An incoming storm with a stepped up timeline has forced the adjustment of many schedules. Drivers looking to leave Wednesday are considering a 24 hour change to Tuesday or even earlier.

Rain will stream in off the Pacific Ocean for at least two days and then off and on later in the week including Christmas Day.

The projections are for several inches of rain, with the risk of surface street and freeway flooding, some debris flows in areas of recent fires and slick road conditions in problematic areas such as the Gaviota curve and San Marcos Pass.

This week there have already been major accidents including a vehicle into a ditch on Hwy 154 at Edison, a rollover on Bath St. at Anapamu St., a five vehicle crash on San Miguel St. and a fatal crash on the upper end of Figueroa Mtn. Road.

In the mountains, the snow level is not expected to be below 6000 feet in the coastal front country area.

Places like the Santa Barbara Farmers Market are looking at the busiest weekend of the year with thousands of people getting ingredients for meals and recipes. Some people will shop now before Tuesday when it will be raining. Executive Director Sam Edelman says the market will be open. It stays open rain or shine.

Farmers harvesting Saturday will sell Sunday and the fruits and vegetables are expected to be in their range of freshness for the week of Christmas.

For those buying gifts in person, this weekend may be their only free time if they are working next week or spending time in airports.

