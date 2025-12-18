Final Cruise Ship of 2025 Arrives in Santa Barbara With Special Health Clearance

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - There are two things unusual about the cruise ship AIDAdiva off of Santa Barbara's Stearns Wharf: Cruise ships do not regularly stop in Santa Barbara in December and this one comes with a special health clearance.

Recently there were 90 cases of the Norovirus – known for causing diarrhea and vomiting. The report from the Centers for Disease Control came out earlier this month. The outbreak was first reported on November 30th on the ship.

Since then, officials say the ship implemented enhanced cleaning, disinfection procedures, and isolation measures.

The vessel has been cleaned and cleared by health officials as safe. It has 2,007 passengers and a crew of 645.

Local waterfront officials and the Santa Barbara County Health Department have reviewed the health concerns and the passengers were allowed on shore.

The AIDAdiva dropped anchor at 7 a.m. and will depart today at 5 p.m.

It previously stopped in Los Angeles and San Diego. Prior to that it was in ports in Mexico and Costa Rica and came through the Panama Canal.

The overall trip is 133 days. It began last month in Hamburg, Germany. It will visit 54 destinations and 27 countries and conclude in March of 2026.

The city of Santa Barbara has a total of 11 cruise ship visits on the 2025 schedule.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

