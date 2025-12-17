Conditions Looking Good for Last-Minute Shoppers With Just a Week Before Christmas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Long lines and crowded parking lots used to be an indicator of a busy holiday shopping season, but on the Central Coast without seeing that it is hard to tell where the buying power is these days.

It may be in front of a computer. It may also be cooling off.

A new poll released on ABC news shows more than 40 percent of the shoppers will be spending less this year than last year.

Santa Barbara's Paseo Nuevo Mall had that rarely seen vibrant look from the past the day after Thanksgiving but since then it has been a leisurely stroll for shoppers without that sense of the scramble for deals.

At the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta, at 10 a.m. you could get a parking spot in the first half of the parking lot. That's a good tip for mid week early shoppers. It will likely have a different look this weekend.

On line shopping is still taking the foot traffic away for many stores. Those who are looking for boutique items or something made locally, they are out in person to touch and feel the products. Some are also very committed to helping the local retailers, an essential piece to the local economy.

George Castillo was shopping downtown and said the economic challenges has led to changes. "Kind of, getting tough, recently. In the past have been having a budget around, maybe like $300 for a family of five. And so I try to drop down to like $150, half of what it used to be."

A different approach comes from Emma Millar who says "my family started doing a "Secret Santa" instead of everybody gets a gift, so we only have to buy a gift for one other person in our family. So I guess that means that we're all actually spending less. "

Eeven though shoppers are seeing some very good deals right now, some are telling us they're going to wait until just before Christmas, when prices might go down a little bit more. Then there are those who are holding back some money to take advantage of some of the sales after Christmas just for themselves."

Retailers are doing all they can to catch the eye of shoppers in person, but some shoppers say they are clicking through on their computers too for places where they may be some savings. But only if it is the right fit.

Caitlyn Perry is one of them. "I tend to not shop online as much just because I get overwhelmed. I don't know if it's gonna fit. Like I add too much to my cart and then just never, never look at the cart again."

In person shopping in the last days before Christmas can also give you an advantage with the right size and feel of a product even if you have to do some driving to get to the right spot.

Millar says, "I actually I love the outlets, (in) Camarillo. That's what I've been doing because I like the the in-store feel, but then everything is marked down, so it's very nice if I can find stuff online that's not like clothing, then I will because it is cheaper. But the clothing I will go to the Camarillo outlets. "

For those supporting local boutiques they say a unique find is common. Castillo said, "Oh, yeah. No, those, those kind of special items kind of stick out more to people. I think that's what makes a great gift, too."

One shopper knows what ever gift is given to a special friend there will be no complaints. "I'm lucky enough to only have one dependent. And she is a dog and she doesn't really care what I got for her. But, yeah, I mean, I'm a student, so I have a limited budget," said Millar.

The weather may also be a factor to speed things up with rain in the forecast in the days before Christmas.