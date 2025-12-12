The Unity Shoppe Offers a Holiday Deal During Tonight’s Holiday Telethon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Tonight's the night to get a great deal at the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara.

If you stop by the Unity Shoppe store at 1209 State Street between 5 and 7 p.m. during our live broadcast you will get 25 percent off any purchase.

Bring an unwrapped toy with you, to double that and get 50 percent off on your purchase.

All of the proceeds from the store go directly to the Unity Shoppe programs providing food, clothing and other necessities to those in need in our community.

The store is currently stocked with men and women's clothing, collectibles, fashion accessories and many holiday decorations.

