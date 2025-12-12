Festival of Trees Raffle Could Win You Thousands of Dollars in Gifts

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) – There's only a few more days to see the festival of trees in Carpinteria, and possibly win a haul of gifts.

The 16th annual Festival of Trees is open at the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center at 865 Linden

Avenue now through Dec. 14th.

A group of 25 trees are decorated with a variety of gifts ranging from power tools, to gift certificates, to businesses throughout the city along with collectibles, wine and toys.

Each tree has a box for one or more of your raffle tickets being sold by the Carpinteria Lions for $1-dollar each. All proceeds from the funds will benefit eight local non-profits.

This year proceeds will be benefiting: Carpinteria Beautiful, CWA, Carpinteria Senior Citizens, the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, Carpinteria Historical Society, Rotary Club of Carpinteria Morning, Carpinteria Skate Foundation and Carpinteria Children’s Project.

Last year the event raised $40,000 dollars.

The drawing will take place Sunday at 12:30 p.m. A good time to stop in will be before or after the Carpinteria holiday parade set for 3 p.m. tomorrow downtown.