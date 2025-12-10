The Red Piano Holds John Lennon Music Event as Unity Shoppe Fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Some of Santa Barbara's top musicians have come out for a special event and to raise money for the Unity Shoppe.

The show was at the Red Piano in Santa Barbara Sunday.

It was the annual John Lennon Tribute with three hours full of songs by Lennon and the Beatles.

Jason Libs from the Red Piano led the musical tribute and those attending joined in with their favorite songs.

The tip jar was over flowing with donations that will be brought to the Unity Shoppe.

Performers included Jason Libs, Jackson Gillies, Bobby Montanes, Steve Puailoa, Maitland Ward, Will Bremon, Michael Andrews and many others.

The event is held around the time of the anniversary of the death of Lennon on December 8, 1980.

News Channel 3 will air the annual Unity telethon this Friday live from 5 to 8 p.m. All of proceeds will help those in need in the community with food, clothing, toys and many other essential needs.