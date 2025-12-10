Special Event Gives Bands from Canceled Milpas Parade a Chance to Perform

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Bands that would have been in the Milpas Street Holiday Parade will still get the chance to perform this weekend.

The parade was canceled last week.

In the past they took part in the multi-block event in front of thousands of people. That's no longer taking place for 2025.

Instead a Holiday Band Expo will be held from 5:30 to 6:30p.m. in Peabody Stadium at Santa Barbara High School.

The featured bands will be from Santa Barbara High, La Colina Junior High, La Cumbre Junior High and the Bravo! elementary program.

