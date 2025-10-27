Santa Barbara Teens Box Their Way to Better Mental Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A free boxing program in Santa Barbara is offering more than physical training.

It’s giving teens a lifeline during a time of rising youth stress and mental health struggles.

The Santa Barbara Police Activities League (PAL) has partnered with Paragon Goleta Boxing to offer classes at no cost, open to all teens regardless of experience.

The goal is to provide a safe, structured environment where young people can channel emotions, build resilience, and reclaim confidence.

“This isn’t about fighting others,” says Paragon Coach John Sandoval. “It’s about controlling yourself —your mind, your choices.”

Participation is growing rapidly as more teens seek guidance and a positive outlet. Many are arriving after school looking not only to learn a sport, but to find connection and stability.

