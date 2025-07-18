SB County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig Announces Retirement at End of the Year

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – After 33 years of service, Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig has announced his retirement. Hartwig plans to retire at the end of the year, having served as fire chief for the county since 2019.

A press release by the county says Hartwig has served a "respected leader at both the local and state levels." He began his firefighting career in 1992 with the San Bernardino County Fire Department. He later served as a Battalion Chief and Deputy Chief with the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District and appointed Fire Chief for San Bernardino County. He began leading the Santa Barbara County Fire Department in 2019.

During his service, Hartwig has helped lead efforts to expand the county's paramedic services to all fire stations, helped establish a county-wide emergency dispatch center with regional fire chiefs, and pursued competitive bidding for emergency ambulance services.

Hartwig also served as President of the California Fire Chiefs Association and was appointed by Governor Jerry Brown to the State Commission on Emergency Medical Services.

"Chief Hartwig has shown exceptional responsiveness to the community," said Laura Capps, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. "He has led with remarkable effectiveness, earning the trust and admiration of local fire chiefs and community members alike. His departure will be a significant loss to us."

Hartwig lead the county's fire department battle the Lake Fire in 2024, which burned over 38,663 acres – along with the Alisal Fire in 2021 that burned over 16,000 acres.

The fire chief helped set up the regional Incident Management Team during the COVID-19 pandemic to coordinate response efforts among agencies. Under Hartwig's leadership, the county says the fire department and the Office of Emergency Management have made significant progress "to improving Fire infrastructure, enhancing training and preparedness, and supporting community resilience and safety."

"Chief Hartwig is one of the most visionary public servants with whom I’ve had the pleasure to work. He has dedicated his career to public service with unwavering passion and commitment," said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato. "His approach and efforts to enhance safety and health for all residents will have a significant and lasting impact on our community."

Hartwig looks forward to retirement, and spending more time with his wife and family. His plans include continuing to advocate for innovative approaches to connecting communities with medical care through public safety services and partnerships with healthcare providers.

The search for Hartwig's successor will be underway in the upcoming months.

