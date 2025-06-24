Santa Barbara Historical Museum Shakes Out Pictures and Videos to Recall 1925 Earthquake

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Though, they didn't have cell phones and pocket cameras 100 years ago, historical images following the June 29th, 1925 earthquake are on display at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

While many people were sleeping or just starting their day, the ground shook hard at 6:42 a.m. at the start of a magnitude 6.3 earthquake. Buildings that were not reinforced or strong enough came down. Damage was everywhere.

The museum is recalling this event with numerous shots, panels, and the storyline that left much of downtown and several other areas destroyed or heavily damaged.

The twin towers of Mission Santa Barbara collapsed. Many other buildings were in shambles.

The exhibit goes on to show most of the populace spent the summer sleeping outdoors as aftershocks rolled through the city. Exactly one year later on June 29th, 1926, a sharp aftershock claimed one more life when a collapsing chimney killed a small boy. Over the next decade, the city rebuilt and reinvented itself in the process. Out of the rubble would come a new Santa Barbara with the headline, "Spanish Architecture to Rise from Ruins."

The museum exhibit is free to the public, and is opened through July 6th, 2025.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

