Biden’s cancer diagnosis has more men questioning their own health 

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – We learned this week that former president Biden was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer

Doctors at Dignity Health in Ventura and Sutter Health in Santa Barbara say it has created discussion amongst men in our community about if and how they should be screened for prostate cancer.

Doctors say more men are also making appointments to get screened for prostate cancer.

They say screening for prostate cancer is not straightforward. This is why guidelines recommend men formulate a personalized plan with their do.

Tune in later today for more information and interviews about the importance of cancer screenings in the local area tonight on Your News Channel.

