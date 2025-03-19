Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation hits the right note with community outreach and environmental efforts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -The Santa Barbara Bowl concert season starts next month, but its outreach efforts to help the arts in the community is year round.

Thousands of dollars are distributed annually, according to Executive Director Rick Boller who made a presentation about the Bowl to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

In addition to putting on about 30 shows each year through a partnership with Goldenvoice, the Bowl has a sweeping plan that helps communities, especially young people, throughout the county.

The Bowl is currently using a large solar collection system to power about 75 percent of its operations.

On-site, all of the waste from each show is recycled and 92,929 plastic cups have been eliminated through the special reusable cups for beverages along with the Bowl's souvenir metal pint cups which patrons can bring with them and use.

Countywide, there are efforts to use Bowl funds through its foundation to purchase instruments for young people from Guadalupe to Carpinteria.

The Bowl has also been honored for having comfortable access for those who are mobility challenged.

Boller said, "30 years ago when we first entered into a lease agreement, it was mostly about saving the facility, renovating and restoring it. Several decades later, we have been able to transition into supporting youth performing arts, supporting our green and sustainability efforts. Through all of that, it is great."

Twenty-five percent of the outreach funding is now going to the North County through grants.

It was a funding allocation that was of interest to Supervisor Bob Nelson who serves the area. He has asked across the board at meetings for more funding and support where it is lacking from various departments or partners.

In all, the Bowl says it has served over 20,000 students with the funding at more than 100 schools and performing arts organizations.

The report also shows the Bowl has assisted in the purchase of 588 new instruments and music supplies.

The funding specifically comes from $1 from every ticket sold. It goes directly into the Bowl's outreach efforts.

Throughout the year there are special shows only for school kids. Attendance is usually in the thousands.

The Santa Barbara Bowl's shows are booked by Goldenvoice on a long-term contract.