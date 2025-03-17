Coastal Self Defense Academy: Empowering the Blind Through Self-Defense

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Staying safe in today’s world can be a challenge, especially for individuals who face additional barriers due to mental or physical disabilities. The Coastal Self Defense Academy in Santa Barbara is working to change that through empowering self-defense training tailored for those with vision loss.

In partnership with the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara, the Coastal Self Defense Academy is teaching individuals who are blind how to navigate the world with confidence and security. Their specialized training equips students with techniques to avoid danger, protect themselves in unsafe situations, and regain control of their environments.

The training focuses on key aspects such as:

Self-awareness – Enhancing situational awareness through touch and sound.

– Enhancing situational awareness through touch and sound. Voice projection – Using vocal strength to deter potential threats.

– Using vocal strength to deter potential threats. Assertiveness – Developing confidence to stand one’s ground.

– Developing confidence to stand one’s ground. Escape techniques – Learning how to respond quickly and effectively in dangerous situations.

Through hands-on training, students build confidence with every punch and kick, reinforcing their ability to defend themselves.

Nelly Emerson, a student at the academy and a survivor of domestic violence, shares how the program has empowered her, "I chose to be a strong survivor rather than a victim. I wanted to learn things that I can do in the event that someone tries to harm me where I can protect myself and escape, and I also wanted to increase my confidence… and it has really helped me do that.”

Each student at the academy moves forward at their own speed, gaining confidence and mastering the techniques that help them feel safe and in control.

Later this evening, we’ll share more about the organization and hear from additional students on how this training is making a meaningful impact in their lives.

For more information on the academy and on self-defense classes you can visit their official website.