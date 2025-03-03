Health service provider for children with special needs seeking therapists in Southern California



VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A health service provider focused on children with developmental delays is looking for more therapists in the Tri-county area.

The Rise & Shine Developmental Company is contracted by Tricounties Regional Center.

It supports children under three-years-old with physical, communicative, cognitive, and social-emotional developmental needs.

Directors of the service say the organization is completely full with over 400 clients.

They believe early intervention for toddlers with special needs is a rapidly growing field throughout Southern California.

They are looking to expand their team, especially in the Santa Barbara area.

Right now, directors say their main challenge is finding specialists in speech, occupational, and physical therapy.

"Some challenges is having enough therapists as there is limited therapist in speech, occupational and physical therapists ... especially with the cost of living here in California," said CEO Kimberly Reinholdt of the Rise & Shine Deaf/Hard of Hearing and Developmental Disabilities program.