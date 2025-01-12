An appliance fire brings a full response to the Santa Barbara Eastside

Skip to Content
An appliance fire brought out a full response Friday afternoon on the Santa Barbara Eastside.
An appliance fire brought out a full response Friday afternoon on the Santa Barbara Eastside.
Published 11:22 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An appliance fire on the Santa Barbara Eastside brought out multiple fire trucks Friday afternoon.

Alarms were sounding in the 500 block of Milpas where the apartment units were located behind an existing street front business.

The first firefighters found an appliance fire and were able to quickly put it out.

The fire equipment included the ladder truck which was extended out to the two story building. Some traffic lanes were closed for the response. Police assisted with the detour.

The residents who were home were evacuated.

No one was hurt.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

