Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

George Floyd Mural on East Haley Street painted over

John Palminteri
By
today at 1:23 pm
Published 1:54 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - What was once a mural of George Floyd on East Haley Street, is now covered with white paint.

In June 2020, just a week after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck, the community came together in solidarity for this mural.

Now, the mural has been painted over with white paint. 

According to someone associated with EOS Lounge Nightclub, the mural received positive responses, yet the negative ones were overpowering as vandalism kept happening on the mural.

The mural was painted by Griffin Loundbury and Chadillac Green back in 2020.

The mural displayed Floyd himself and his last words, “Please, I can’t breathe.”

We’ve reached out to both artist to see if they knew about the cover.

Another mural is in the works for the wall with the city.

When the mural was first done back in 2020, it wasn’t going to be permanent. 

We will continue to get more information.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
E. Haley Street
EOS
george floyd
KEYT
mural

Jump to comments ↓

Ivania Montes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content