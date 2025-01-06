George Floyd Mural on East Haley Street painted over

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - What was once a mural of George Floyd on East Haley Street, is now covered with white paint.

In June 2020, just a week after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck, the community came together in solidarity for this mural.

Now, the mural has been painted over with white paint.

According to someone associated with EOS Lounge Nightclub, the mural received positive responses, yet the negative ones were overpowering as vandalism kept happening on the mural.

The mural was painted by Griffin Loundbury and Chadillac Green back in 2020.

The mural displayed Floyd himself and his last words, “Please, I can’t breathe.”

We’ve reached out to both artist to see if they knew about the cover.

Another mural is in the works for the wall with the city.

When the mural was first done back in 2020, it wasn’t going to be permanent.

We will continue to get more information.